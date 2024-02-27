StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 52.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

