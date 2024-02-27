StockNews.com Downgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

UPLD stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 307.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth $181,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

