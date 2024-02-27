StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $20.34 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $111.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

