StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $4.90 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

