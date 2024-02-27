StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Further Reading

