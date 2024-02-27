Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 27th (ACHR, AER, ARM, ASUR, AZN, BBAI, CAVA, CELH, CMLS, CTV)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 27th:

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at New Street Research. New Street Research currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 9,500 ($120.50) target price on the stock.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $430.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $420.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.73) price target on the stock.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.52) target price on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $258.00 price target on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $98.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.29) price target on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 970 ($12.30) price target on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

