Stifel Nicolaus Increases DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $10.50

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

