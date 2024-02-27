Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up to $89.95

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.95, but opened at $95.56. Sterling Infrastructure shares last traded at $103.57, with a volume of 277,763 shares changing hands.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 22.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $1,201,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $10,167,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 55.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

