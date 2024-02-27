Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Stepan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Stepan has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stepan to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Price Performance

SCL stock opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40. Stepan has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.78.

Insider Activity

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $532.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 226.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Stepan by 306.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stepan by 55.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.