Stelco (TSE:STLC) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$47.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STLC. UBS Group set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Stelco and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stelco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.83.

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$40.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.12. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$32.93 and a 52 week high of C$60.57.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

