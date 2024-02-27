Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. NerdWallet accounts for about 1.5% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of NerdWallet worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NerdWallet by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 233,975 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NRDS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,899. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NerdWallet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

