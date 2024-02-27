Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Purchases 949 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 182,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $57.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,063 shares of company stock valued at $10,766,882 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.