Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $11,744,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 153.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 538.2% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 133.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 52,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Stephens raised Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Shares of EEFT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.07. The stock had a trading volume of 60,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

