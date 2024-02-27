Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,112. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

MTB traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.34. 199,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,547. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $156.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.