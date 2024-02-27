Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 4.4% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of META traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,917,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $494.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,050,682 shares of company stock valued at $420,351,741. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.