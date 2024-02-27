Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Has $7.52 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up about 2.8% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 114,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

HALO stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. 435,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

