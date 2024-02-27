Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,308 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises 1.3% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,286,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,822,000 after acquiring an additional 37,541 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,380,000. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ASO traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.26. 354,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,920. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

