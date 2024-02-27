Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,090 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 2.3% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.00. The company had a trading volume of 980,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,954. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

