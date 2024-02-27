Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STWD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.44%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

