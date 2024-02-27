Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 48.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.07. The company had a trading volume of 554,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,362. The firm has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

