Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 9,073 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,073 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 6.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $115,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.84. 258,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,055. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $333.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

