Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 841 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $71,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 163.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 164,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 101,899 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.0% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.45. 2,199,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,406,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $185.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

