Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 15,734 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $132.18. 147,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.07. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $134.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

