Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 500,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.33% of Qurate Retail worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,355,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,055,000 after buying an additional 93,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,219,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,692,000 after purchasing an additional 490,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,301,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,922,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,478 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 5.2 %

Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $544.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

About Qurate Retail

(Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.