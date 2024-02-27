Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 45,626 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,626 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,341,174. The firm has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $112.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

