Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 11,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. 7,810,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,565,383. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

