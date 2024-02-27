Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $38.76 Million Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Liquidity Services makes up approximately 2.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 7.17% of Liquidity Services worth $38,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 160.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 33.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 85,356 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 39.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQDT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,535. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $543.74 million, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

