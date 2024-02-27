Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,061 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after buying an additional 212,980 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.21. 640,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,767. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

