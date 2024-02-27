Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.02. 1,432,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,688. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $468.87. The company has a market cap of $372.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

