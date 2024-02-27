Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,717,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,945,000 after acquiring an additional 131,995 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after acquiring an additional 712,205 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,989 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 977,123 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

