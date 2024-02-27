Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 232.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,975. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

