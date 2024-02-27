Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 135 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $366,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.25. 84,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,473. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $112.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

