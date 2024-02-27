Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 79,708 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,708 shares during the period. Corteva makes up about 1.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Corteva worth $26,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,936,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corteva by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Corteva by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.27. 608,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

