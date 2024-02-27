Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 602 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,112. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTB

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.49. 180,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.10. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $156.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.