Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 5,220 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

