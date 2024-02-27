Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Visa by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 91,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after acquiring an additional 41,204 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 163,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the third quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 33,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,250. The stock has a market cap of $518.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $285.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.56.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on V. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

