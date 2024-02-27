Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stagwell also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.78-0.88 EPS.

Stagwell Price Performance

NASDAQ:STGW traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. 1,322,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STGW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stagwell

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.