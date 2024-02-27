Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stagwell also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.78-0.88 EPS.
NASDAQ:STGW traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. 1,322,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
