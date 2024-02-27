Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. Stagwell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.880 EPS.

Stagwell Price Performance

Stagwell stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.11. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on STGW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.28.

Read Our Latest Report on STGW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Stagwell during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.