STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.96 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 291,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,823. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 0.81. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 6,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $190,156.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,544,408 shares in the company, valued at $305,049,723.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 345,056 shares of company stock worth $10,347,074 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

