SPX Technologies’ (SPXC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $124.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $118.00.
SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SPX Technologies Company Profile
SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPX Technologies
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.