SPX Technologies’ (SPXC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $124.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $118.00.

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,136,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50,178 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after acquiring an additional 160,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 165,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

