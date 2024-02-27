Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.60% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $28,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $42.31. 45,113,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,050. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

