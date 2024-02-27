SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.92. The stock had a trading volume of 82,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,123. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

