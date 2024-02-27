S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $134.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.76 and a 200-day moving average of $405.22.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

