Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,072,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377,800 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy accounts for 2.1% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.28% of Southwestern Energy worth $19,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

SWN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,044,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,530,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

