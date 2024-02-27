Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67 to $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHC. Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:SHC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. 924,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,404. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 53.66% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

