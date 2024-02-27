SOS (NYSE:SOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 89,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 151,756 shares.The stock last traded at $3.71 and had previously closed at $3.74.

SOS Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SOS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SOS by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

