Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SOI stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.28. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,178,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,812,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $6,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 314,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,050,000 after buying an additional 245,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOI. TheStreet cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

