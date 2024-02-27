Snowflake (SNOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Snowflake to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SNOW opened at $231.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.02. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $2,539,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. HSBC downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

