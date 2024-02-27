SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 540,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 340,413 shares.The stock last traded at $11.27 and had previously closed at $11.06.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

In related news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $172,282.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,215.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $172,282.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,215.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,985 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,163. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $531.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

