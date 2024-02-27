SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) PT Raised to $14.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.44 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 4.30.

In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $190,079.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,114.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $190,079.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,114.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,985 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

